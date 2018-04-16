'Our faith in humanity has been restored'

Video

The family of Nell Jones, one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack, say their faith in human nature has gradually been restored since her death last May.

The Cheshire schoolgirl would have been celebrating her 15th birthday on 16 April.

Her mother Jayne Jones told BBC Radio 5 live she would still be buying a birthday card and present to leave in her bedroom.

And the family said the support of her old school, as well as the wider community, had gradually "restored their faith in human nature".