Video

A robber who stole cash from a travel agent and stuffed it down his trousers lost it in a gust of wind.

Two men demanded money from staff at the business in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on 17 March.

The thieves stuffed the cash down their trousers before fleeing towards Craven Street however a gust of wind blew some of the notes away.

Det Con Phil Scargill appealed for information about the robbers, saying: "This duo threatened innocent people working in the travel agents and should know their actions are utterly unacceptable."