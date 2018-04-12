Media player
Macclesfield man has lived with Parkinson's for 43 years
Matt Eagles was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of seven and has lived with the condition for 43 years.
He says people are "bound" to stare but it gives him the opportunity to explain more about the condition.
"I fall over, but I get up again," says Matt, who is from Macclesfield.
12 Apr 2018
