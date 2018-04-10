Media player
Annie Swynnerton: Manchester gallery shows off pioneering feminist's work
Annie Swynnerton was one of the leading artists of the 19th Century, painting portraits of the author Henry James and suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett.
Born in Manchester, she campaigned for better opportunities for women and became the first elected female member at the Royal Academy of Arts.
An exhibition of her work has gone on display at Manchester Art Gallery.
