'Bionic woman' walks Manchester Marathon

Manchester Marathon: Claire Lomas uses 'bionic suit' to complete 26-mile course
A woman left paralysed from the chest down following a 2007 riding accident is determined to complete the Manchester Marathon - even if it takes her a week to complete the 26-mile course.
Claire Lomas, from Leicestershire, uses a special "bionic" suit.
She has previously completed the London Marathon and Great North Run, hand-cycled across the UK, raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity and been appointed MBE.
09 Apr 2018