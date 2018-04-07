Robot invented to look after people
Salford University robot 'is like one of us'

A robot invented at Salford University can complete household chores, raise the alarm in an emergency and even detect a gas leak.

Carrie can also answer general knowledge questions and will send a text to an emergency contact if its owner falls.

Dr Theo Theodoridis said: "It can behave like one of us."

