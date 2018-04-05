Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japanese Spider Crabs arrive at Sea Life Centre, Manchester
Two creatures that look like they should have been in a 1950s Sci-Fi movie have arrived in Manchester.
The Japanese Spider Crabs travelled north from Weymouth to their new home at the Sea Life Centre in Manchester.
The crabs, which can have an arm span of up to 20ft (6m), have been described as "absolutely ginormous", "really cool" and "scary" by young visitors.
05 Apr 2018
