Hoarders' sons evicted from house
Northwich hoarder's sons evicted from mother's house

The sons of a woman whose house was packed with so many belongings it was considered a fire hazard have been evicted.

May Appleton's sons Brian, Mark and Paul failed in a legal bid to keep the house in Northwich as their mother left it after she died in 2016.

  • 04 Apr 2018