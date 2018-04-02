Video

A primary school teacher's video of his class perfecting 'The Floss' dance craze has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The dance, which involves a signature swing of the hips and arms, became a hit after a boy called Backpack Kid performed the move in Katy Perry's Swish Swish video.

Teacher Simon Hunt, from Tottington Primary School in Greater Manchester, decided to find out more after spotting his pupils mastering the move.