Manchester wrestler uses student loan to fund Commonwealth Games training
A Manchester wrestler bound for the Commonwealth Games has used his student loan to plug his funding gap.

Team England are funding Charlie Bowling's trip to Australia but he has to cover the costs of his day-to-day training.

Charlie said: “I think if I can perform at my best I’ll be able to bring back a medal for Team England.”

  • 31 Mar 2018