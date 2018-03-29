Video

CCTV footage has been released by police of a 77-year-old man who was hit by a car and carried along on its bonnet.

The man, from Gorton, Manchester, was injured after challenging the driver who had driven into his car outside his home.

As he asked the driver to stop, the car reversed into a second parked car before it was driven at him.

He was then left hanging on the bonnet as the car drove off, at about 16:10 on Saturday 10 March.

The victim fell to the road as the car continued towards Sunnybrow Road, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.