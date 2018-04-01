Easter 'a risky time for hungry dogs'

Video

Sinead Bennett, of Petmedics in Manchester, said Easter was one of the busiest times of the year for vets as they deal with pets that have got sick after stealing their owners' treats.

Chocolate contains cocoa which contains the compound theobromine. Theobromine is toxic to dogs and other pets at certain doses and can make them very sick.

Chocolate poisoning is a problem that occurs mainly in dogs, but also occurs occasionally in cats or other animals.