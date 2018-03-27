'Our response should have been better'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Arena attack: Fire service chief apologises for response
Dawn Docx, the interim chief of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said its response on the night of the Manchester Arena attack should have been better.
She said the force could have helped if they had been on site.
A report by Lord Kerslake into the attack found poor communication meant chief fire officers were "risk-averse" and kept emergency trained responders away.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43561433/manchester-arena-attack-fire-service-chief-apologises-for-responseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window