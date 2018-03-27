'Our response should have been better'
Manchester Arena attack: Fire service chief apologises for response

Dawn Docx, the interim chief of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said its response on the night of the Manchester Arena attack should have been better.

She said the force could have helped if they had been on site.

A report by Lord Kerslake into the attack found poor communication meant chief fire officers were "risk-averse" and kept emergency trained responders away.

