Video

Manchester Arena bomb survivor Martin Hibbert says he is "sure" firefighters "would have been a great help" in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

He was one of more than 700 people injured on 22 May 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device in which 22 people were killed.

The Kerslake Report into the emergency services response found "out of the loop" fire crews were delayed by two hours.