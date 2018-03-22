Video

Footage of a "shocking, brutal and sustained attack" on an "innocent and defenceless" man at a tram stop in Oldham, Greater Manchester, has been released by police.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was repeatedly kicked and stamped on by up to three attackers believed to be between 15 and 18 years old on 8 March in Chadderton.

They returned on three separate occasions to continue the "remorseless assault", police added.