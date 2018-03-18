Media player
Silhouettes paraded to remember fallen
Sixty-one transparent silhouettes have been paraded through a village to remember those killed in World War One.
The figures were carried to St Helen's Church in Tarporley, Cheshire, where they will sit among the congregation as a reminder of servicemen from the village who lost their lives.
18 Mar 2018
