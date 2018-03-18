Silhouettes paraded to remember fallen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Silhouettes paraded to remember fallen

Sixty-one transparent silhouettes have been paraded through a village to remember those killed in World War One.

The figures were carried to St Helen's Church in Tarporley, Cheshire, where they will sit among the congregation as a reminder of servicemen from the village who lost their lives.

  • 18 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Replica World War One tank built in shed