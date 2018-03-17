Pies pay homage to Wigan's Will Grigg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bakery creates Will Grigg pie to celebrate Wigan's FA Cup success

A bakery has created a pie paying homage to Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg ahead of the team's FA Cup quarter-final fixture this weekend.

The pie includes chorizo, chicken and a spicy curry sauce and is "hot and fiery to match Will's reputation", Dave Shaw of the Rolling Pin Bakery said.

Wigan face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

  • 17 Mar 2018