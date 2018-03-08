Media player
Sticky dilemma for Warrington junk mail-eating dog
A pet dog bit off more than it could chew when glue from the junk mail it chomped on left its jaws cemented together.
It took a vet more than an hour to prise the animal's gummed jaws apart after owner Donna Fisher, from Warrington, raised the alarm.
Ms Fisher said she wanted to warn other dog owners to be careful not to let their pets pinch the post.
08 Mar 2018
