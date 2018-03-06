High-speed chase rugby player jailed
Video

Rugby player Scott Moore jailed after high-speed chase and police assaults

A professional rugby player, Tasered six times after driving at 150mph in a police chase, has been jailed.

Scott Moore, 30, of Ranworth Drive, Lowton, Wigan, was jailed for 23 months at Bolton Crown Court after admitting dangerous driving and assault.

