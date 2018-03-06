Media player
Rugby player Scott Moore jailed after high-speed chase and police assaults
A professional rugby player, Tasered six times after driving at 150mph in a police chase, has been jailed.
Scott Moore, 30, of Ranworth Drive, Lowton, Wigan, was jailed for 23 months at Bolton Crown Court after admitting dangerous driving and assault.
06 Mar 2018
