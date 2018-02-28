Video

Police have released a recording of a 999 call in which a man said the closure of KFC was "an emergency" because it meant he had "to go to Burger King now".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it received the call on 21 February when more than half of the fast food chains outlets in the UK were closed.

A force spokesman said it took 48 seconds to clear the line, which meant another emergency call went unanswered.

Supt Mark Kenny said the man had called for a "ridiculous reason" and these types of calls put "real strain on our already stretched teams".