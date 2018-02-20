Media player
Manchester event helps to get disabled people cycling
The Simply Cycling event in Wythenshawe Park in Manchester helps to get disabled people cycling.
The organisers started out with four specially adapted bikes and now have more than 300.
All are welcome at the weekly events but the aim is to help disabled people get on their bikes.
20 Feb 2018
