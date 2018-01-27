Family shocked to discover Nazi 'secret'

Video

Ernst Bornstein enduring years of suffering in seven concentration camps during the Holocaust.

He wrote about his ordeal in a book, The Long Night, which was prefaced by Max Mikorey, a close friend at the Munich hospital where Mr Bornstein worked before later settling in Salford.

However, following research, Mr Bornstein's family have discovered Mikorey had been a member of the Nazi party and played an active role in the persecution of Jews.