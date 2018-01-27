Family shocked to discover Nazi 'secret'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Holocaust survivor's family shocked to discover Nazi 'secret'

Ernst Bornstein enduring years of suffering in seven concentration camps during the Holocaust.

He wrote about his ordeal in a book, The Long Night, which was prefaced by Max Mikorey, a close friend at the Munich hospital where Mr Bornstein worked before later settling in Salford.

However, following research, Mr Bornstein's family have discovered Mikorey had been a member of the Nazi party and played an active role in the persecution of Jews.