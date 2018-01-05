Video

Going out to a restaurant used to be a very difficult and often upsetting experience for seven-year-old Taylor Sweeney and his family.

Taylor, who is autistic, found selecting meals a challenge but the family discovered an Italian restaurant in Ashton-under-Lyne where staff were only too pleased to help him.

With the help of Taylor's speech and language therapist, they have devised a special menu just for him,

His family hope more restaurants will follow San Rocco's lead.