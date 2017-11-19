Video

Lily Harrison, who was injured after the Manchester attack, has rejoined her karate club at the opening of its new premises.

The eight-year-old suffered shrapnel wounds after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariane Grande concert in May.

She said karate "made me feel a lot less down" as her club opened their venue in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.

Yunus Mulla from BBC North West Tonight reports.