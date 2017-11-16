Artist exercises right to drive sheep

Video

Artist Harold Riley has celebrated being awarded the Freedom of Salford by taking up the ancient right the accolade gives to drive a herd of sheep through the city.

The 82-year-old was given the honour for his continuous support of the city and generosity to local and international charities.

About 150 onlookers, including Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law, watched him receive the prestigious award, before he stopped traffic on the A6 with his small herd of four sheep, named Alan, Albert, Forest and Bubba Gump.

The artist also took the opportunity to parade with a drawn sword - a right which the award also bestows on the recipient.