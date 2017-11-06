Mayor voices concern over bomb response

Video

There is "some substance" to claims the "wrong call" was made not to deploy firefighters to the Manchester Arena attack for nearly two hours, Andy Burnham has said.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester added it was "one of the reasons" he set up an independent review into the blast on 22 May, but stressed it was important to wait for its conclusions.

Twenty-two people were killed and 512 injured after an Ariana Grande concert. Many of the most seriously injured victims did not get expert medical help for more than an hour, witnesses have said.

Lord Kerslake's initial findings are due to be released in early 2018.