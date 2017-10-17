Students flee blaze at high-rise flats

Video

A large fire that left hundreds of students fleeing a high-rise accommodation block may have been started deliberately, police believe.

The blaze broke out at the Unite Students Parkway Gate halls in Manchester at about 22:45 BST on Monday.

Residents were evacuated while firefighters tackled the fire, which started in a ground floor storeroom.

Several students claimed they had not heard fire alarms sound.

A spokesman for Unite Students said: "We are aware of claims that some alarms worked and others didn't. We are investigating these claims alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service."