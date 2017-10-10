Video
Young referee calls for body cameras to stop abuse
An 18-year-old referee from Manchester is calling for officials to be allowed to wear body cameras, to try reduce abuse and attacks.
Ryan Hampson from Withington said the cameras would help him and his colleagues feel "more protected".
About 2,000 amateur referees went on strike in March after the teenage official set up a campaign on Facebook calling on them to boycott games in protest at the treatment they receive.
10 Oct 2017
