An appeal has been launched to find out more about the author of a curious old notebook found in a charity shop.

The book, dating from 1865 and titled W Tatton's Receipt Book, emerged among items donated to a St Ann's Hospice shop in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

It features a range of handwritten recipes, hints and tips from the era, including a recipe for raisin wine, tips for moustache care and instructions on how to make freckle lotion.

The shop is now appealing for anyone who has any information about the author or his descendants to get in touch.