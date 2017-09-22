Video

Bumbling traffic police were forced to backtrack after wrongly claiming a dangerous driver was banned for 80 years.

Mohammed Ahsan, 20, of Hibbert Street, Manchester, was actually disqualified for two years after pleading guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The GMP Traffic twitter account announced the inflated ban along with a video of Ahsan's crash.

It then posted: "It wasn't a typo! He is actually banned for 80 years!"