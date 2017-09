Video

A man who "savagely" murdered a college student at a beauty spot has been jailed for a minimum of 31 years.

Mark Buckley, 52, killed 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom in a "chilling" and "sexually motivated pre-meditated" attack in June at Orrell Water Park in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Buckley, of New Hall Lane, Preston, admitted the charge at a previous hearing at Manchester Crown Court.