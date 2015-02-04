Space tourism pioneer holds rocket test

Video

A commercial space travel company has held a test of its latest rocket, launching it over countryside in northern England.

Tameside-based Starchaser Industries hopes to develop a reusable rocket that can be used for space tourism and micro-satellite launches.

The latest test saw the 27ft (8.3m) Skybolt 2 rocket launched near Otterburn in Northumberland.

The launch was limited to a height of 4,000ft (1,200m) so as not to affect air traffic.