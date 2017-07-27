A man seen carrying a crossbow and a knife is arrested in Manchester

Video

Police arrested a man they said had been seen walking around Manchester city centre with a large crossbow and a knife.

Officers used a Taser and a baton launcher while detaining the suspect in Tib Street at about 14:30 BST, Greater Manchester police said.

The 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons, suffered a hand injury and was taken to hospital. The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed.