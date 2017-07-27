Video
A man seen carrying a crossbow and a knife is arrested in Manchester
Police arrested a man they said had been seen walking around Manchester city centre with a large crossbow and a knife.
Officers used a Taser and a baton launcher while detaining the suspect in Tib Street at about 14:30 BST, Greater Manchester police said.
The 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons, suffered a hand injury and was taken to hospital. The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed.
