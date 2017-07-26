Saffie Roussos funeral tribute video

Video

A funeral for the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing has taken place at the city's cathedral.

Saffie Roussos was among 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena on 22 May.

The eight-year-old from Lancashire had been at the venue with her mother Lisa and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, 26, who were both injured in the attack.

A moving montage of photos, set to the music of Grande's hit One Last Time, was shown during the service, before being released by her family and friends.

The YouTube video clip shows a series of photographs and the family said they hoped it would be liked and shared to fulfil her dream of becoming famous.