Stolen truck drags car through street
CCTV images have captured the moment a stolen truck picked up a parked car and dragged it down the street crushing vehicles in its wake.

A crane attached to the lorry snagged a car that damaged 16 vehicles on its way down Hadfield Street in Oldham.

The truck was stolen from a building yard on Wednesday and the offender is being hunted by police.

  • 07 Jul 2017
