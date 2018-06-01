Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taking photos of strangers helped save Londoner from anxiety
John Mannell said he was always the "shy kid in the corner".
But following a stomach operation he began having anxiety attacks that were so bad he hardly left the house apart from to go to work.
The 32-year-old started a project called Portrait Per Day, where he takes photos of strangers, to help give him a nudge out of the door.
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44327565/taking-photos-of-strangers-helped-save-londoner-from-anxietyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window