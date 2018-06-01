Media player
Borough Market terror attack: How traders recovered
This weekend, it will be one year since eight people died in the terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.
The market was closed for 10 days following the attack and businesses lost thousands of pounds.
BBC London asked traders about the aftermath of the attack.
