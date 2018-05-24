Family lost five members in Grenfell blaze
Family lost five out of six members in Grenfell blaze

More tributes have been read out on the fourth day of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.

Statements were read out to remember one mother and daughter who died on the 20th floor and a young family who died with their three-year-old daughter.

Another family, who lived on the 17th floor and lost five out of their six family members in the fire, were also remembered.

