Two brothers go viral over fist bump
Two brothers from Deptford have spoken about being forcibly stopped and searched by Met Police officers.

Liam and Dijon Joseph were detained by officers who were carrying out a drug search after the two siblings had exchanged a fist bump.

It comes as new figures obtained by the BBC show that a black person in London is four times more likely to have force used against them than a white person.

  • 25 May 2018