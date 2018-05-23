Moving tributes paid at Grenfell inquiry

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moving tributes paid to victims at Grenfell inquiry
Moving tributes have been paid during the third day of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 71 people.
Michael Mansfield QC read out statements on behalf of some of the family members who lost loved ones 14 June last year.
One man brought tears to the room as he said he prayed to die, just so he could be close to his father again.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44231254/moving-tributes-paid-to-victims-at-grenfell-inquiryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window