Moving tributes paid at Grenfell inquiry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Moving tributes paid to victims at Grenfell inquiry

Moving tributes have been paid during the third day of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 71 people.

Michael Mansfield QC read out statements on behalf of some of the family members who lost loved ones 14 June last year.

One man brought tears to the room as he said he prayed to die, just so he could be close to his father again.

  • 23 May 2018