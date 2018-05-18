Assistance dog Lily 'is my lifeline'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Disabled policeman trained own assistance dog

A disabled policeman trained his pet Lily to become an assistance dog to help him continue working.

After his injury worsened, Brian left the police force and is now back on the job hunt with Lily's help.

Video journalist: Atif Rashid

  • 18 May 2018