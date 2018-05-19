Video

Pamela Anomneze runs a community interest company in Tottenham that helps people with mental health issues.

Studio 306 allows members to make and sell their products in an art studio as well as sell their creations at local markets.

Ms Anomneze said: "Our people are passionate - we want everyone to know that if you have a breakdown, it's not the end of life, it can be a pathway for people to discover something new."

Kensington Palace said invites were sent to those who have made a difference in their community.