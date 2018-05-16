Why is Robert DeNiro in Shoreditch?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robert De Niro: Star opens restaurant and hotel in London

Robert De Niro may be best known for films like Taxi Driver, Godfather 2 and Goodfellas but he is also an entrepreneur with a string of hotels and restaurants around the world.

His most recent venture with Nobu has brought him to Shoreditch in east London.

  • 16 May 2018
Go to next video: Tribeca Film Festival 2017 opens