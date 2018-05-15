New London high street planned
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Canada Water regeneration: New London high street planned

The first new high street in London in more than 100 years may be built in Canada Water.

It is the largest planning application ever submitted in the capital.

But as other high streets across the country struggle, how will this one survive?

  • 15 May 2018
Go to next video: London’s future skyline revealed