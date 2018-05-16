Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
All aboard the royal wedding tour bus
Ahead of the royal wedding fans are being given a chance to see all the places in London where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love blossomed.
Starting at Kensington Palace punters are given a special trans-Atlantic high tea on a converted Routemaster bus.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window