Would London junk food advert ban work?
Junk food advertising could be banned across the entire Transport for London (TfL) network, City Hall has announced.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he wants to tackle the "ticking time bomb" of child obesity in the capital.

The scheme is backed by child health experts but the Advertising Association said it would have "little impact".

  • 11 May 2018
