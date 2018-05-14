The royal wedding's singing cab driver
Royal wedding: Singing London cabbie's plan for the big day

Aiden Kent is a black cab driver who sings to his passengers while driving them to their destination.

The cabbie says he has special plans for the the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

  • 14 May 2018
