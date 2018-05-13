Video

Women are now much more likely to have a common mental illness, with an increasing number reporting symptoms of serious mental health disorders.

But WomanToWoman, a social enterprise founded by Emmy Brunner, has found a way of supporting other women in their experiences with mental health issues through photography.

The Girl Behind The Lens exhibition at the Horse Hospital in Bloomsbury celebrates female photographers whose work centres around mental health, trauma and recovery.

Organisers hope it will give confidence to women who have never shared their work in a public forum.