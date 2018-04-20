Video

A man who hurled acid through a car window at a woman and her cousin has been jailed for 16 years.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar suffered horrific injuries to their faces and bodies in the unprovoked attack on Ms Khan's 21st birthday in Beckton, east London.

John Tomlin, 25, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 16 years in prison.

CCTV footage shows him chasing after the car and emptying the bottle of acid over Mr Muhktar as he sped away on June 21.