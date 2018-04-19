Terror attack officer to run marathon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Terror attack officer to run London Marathon

An off-duty police officer who was stabbed during the London Bridge Terror attack will run the London Marathon to raise money for the hospital who saved his life.

Charlie was stabbed multiple times during the incident on 3 June, 2017 and nearly lost his life.

He is now running in this year's marathon to raise money for King's College Hospital.

  • 19 Apr 2018